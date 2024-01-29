Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu reportedly done for year after ACL tear in AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) walks on the sidelines during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their top defensive playmakers when they face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu tore his ACL during the Chiefs' 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to Bleacher Reporter.

In 11 games, Omenihu had seven sacks and two forced fumbles, including a strip sack on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the AFC title bout.

Omenihu, a six-year veteran, was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in 2019. He played 2 1/2 seasons with the Texans before dealt to the 49ers at the 2021 trade deadline. Omenihu remained with the 49ers from through 2022 and signed a two-year contract with Kansas City in March.

He missed the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

