Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown to undergo shoulder surgery, will be placed on IR

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 10: Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Chiefs 26 to 13. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is set to undergo surgery to repair a dislocated sternoclavicular joint joint in his shoulder and will be placed on injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown's placement on IR means he will be at least four games.

The 27-year-old wide receiver did not play during the Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens and has been out since suffering the injury during the team's first preseason game in August. Earlier this month he was given a 4-6 week recovery timetable, but after further evaluation it was determined that surgery could be the best next step as the shoulder was not healing properly.

Brown is not considered done for the season and the Chiefs will monitor his progress.

As recently as Wednesday Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he wouldn't rule out a return for Brown in Week 2, but his availabilty for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals seemed unlikely.