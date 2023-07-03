Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert's suspension through at least 2024

155th Belmont Stakes ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Trainer Bob Baffert looks on after the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Hall of Famer Bob Baffert’s suspension at Churchill Downs will continue.

Churchill Downs announced on Monday afternoon that it will continue Baffert’s suspension from the iconic track at least through 2024 due to “continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks.”

Baffert was initially suspended for two years in 2021 after Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby for the restricted substance betamethasone. Churchill Downs said Monday that Baffert continues to "peddle a false narrative" about Medina Spirit's failed drug test.

"Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them," the statement read, via ESPN . "The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities. A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct."

Medina Spirit was the seventh Kentucky Derby-winning horse that Baffert had trained in his career. He also trained Triple Crown winners American Pharaoh and Justify, and is the sport’s most decorated trainer. He had 29 other reported failed drug tests on his record before Medina Spirit’s.

Baffert initially denied that betamethasone was used improperly on Medina Spirit when the positive drug test came back. He also blamed "cancel culture," and tried to say that a horse could return a positive test by eating hay that is tainted by human urine. He later admitted that he treated Medina Spirit with an ointment containing betamethasone.

"I am at a loss to understand Churchill Downs' latest action to suspend me," Baffert said Monday, via The Athletic's Dana O'Neil . "From the moment I learned of Medina Spirit's post-race positive — now more than two years ago — I committed to find out how it could have occurred. A review of our treatment records showed we used a topical ointment called Otomax for a skin infection. The testing so confirmed.

"I have been open, honest and forthcoming. I have acknowledged that our treatment led to the positive and I have fully informed the Kentucky Racing Commission. I believe the rules permit the use of Otomax and I have asked the racing commission to review those rules and apply them to the facts."