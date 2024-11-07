Clayton Kershaw undergoes foot, knee surgeries, plans to 'crush some rehab' and return in 2025

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 5 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw confirmed on Instagram Thursday that he underwent surgeries on his foot and knee this week and plans to return next season following rehab.

The veteran pitcher, who is currently a free agent after declining his 2025 option with the Los Angeles Dodgers, knew he would need to have the meniscus in his left knee fixed. The operation on his foot was to address a bone spur, arthritis and a ruptured plantar plate.

"Had surgery yesterday on my foot and knee! Thank you Dr. ElAttrache and Dr. Jung for fixing them! Planning to crush some rehab and be good as can be come next year.

"Thanks for all the prayers and support! World Series champs!"

After missing the entire 2024 postseason due to injury, Kershaw was with the Dodgers as they won the World Series and took part in the celebrations through downtown Los Angeles. While he's free to sign with any MLB team, the 36-year-old has made it know that he is a "Dodger for life."

"I don't know [how free agency will play out]" Kershaw said. "I'll be back, somehow. I don't care. I'll be back."

Now done with surgery, there is no timeline for Kershaw to return to the mound.

Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, last pitched on Aug. 30 and made seven starts for the Dodgers, the fewest in a season in his 12-year career.