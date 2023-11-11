College football scores, games, live updates: Michigan vs. Penn State, Alabama vs. Kentucky and more

The College Football Playoff picture is starting to crystalize with five remaining undefeated Power Five teams and six others with only one loss. It's the final season of the four-team CFP, so there isn't much margin for error at this point in the season.

Many of the games played this weekend will have CFP and conference title implications, while plenty of other teams are fighting for bowl eligibility. We should be in for another action-packed weekend.

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State

Time: Noon ET | TV: Fox | Line: UM -4.5 | Total: 45.5

Will Michigan be able to stay focused and keep winning on the field with head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended due to the sign-stealing scandal surrounding the program? The Wolverines are undefeated, but it's fair to say they have not faced many challenges, if any, to this point in the season. That will change at State College. Penn State needs to win this game to keep both its CFP and Big Ten title hopes alive. The Nittany Lions started the season 6-0 before losing at Ohio State in a game that featured a brutal offensive performance. Can Penn State finally get a big win over a national power?

No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: Fox | Line: UW -9.5 | Total: 53.5

Washington is one of seven remaining undefeated teams in the country and is firmly in the national championship hunt. Heisman Trophy contender Michael Penix Jr. and the high-powered offense face a Utah team that will present a much different look on both sides of the ball, but especially with its physicality on defense. Utah has no margin for error if it wants to win a third consecutive Pac-12 title. The Utes have endured a slew of injuries but are still in contention for the conference crown with three regular season games to play.

No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: UT -1.5 | Total: 58.5

Missouri and Tennessee have very little hope of catching Georgia in the SEC East, but these are still two of the better teams in the conference this season. Missouri hasn't had a winning season since 2018, so the fact that it is 7-2 and ranked No. 14 with a chance to get to a major bowl game is a testament to the work Eli Drinkwitz has done building the program. His team will face another tough challenge in Tennessee, especially on defense. The Vols aren't as explosive on offense as they were last year, but they are still finding ways to win games.

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia

Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: UGA -10.5 | Total: 58.5

Ole Miss has an enormous opportunity on Saturday night in Athens. The Rebels have played in some big games under Lane Kiffin but they have rarely gone according to plan. To beat Georgia, Kiffin's team will need to take its level of play up a notch. The Bulldogs, of course, are the two-time defending national champions and enter Saturday at 9-0 and No. 2 in the latest CFP rankings. UGA will need another big effort from QB Carson Beck to keep the program's 26-game winning streak alive.

USC at No. 6 Oregon

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: Fox | Line: UO -15.5 | Total: 73.5

Oregon is looking more and more like a national championship-caliber team. The Ducks started the season 5-0 before dropping the heartbreaker to Washington in Seattle. If the Ducks want a rematch with Washington in the Pac-12 title game, they have to keep winning. That quest continues with a visit from the reeling USC Trojans. USC has lost three of its last four games after a 6-0 start to the season. Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley finally fired Alex Grinch, his longtime defensive coordinator. Will it make a difference as the Trojans travel to Eugene to face Bo Nix and the high-flying Oregon offense?