Colorado improves to 4–1 (2–0 in Big 12) with 48–21 blowout win over UCF in Orlando

Shedeur Sanders Braeden Marshall Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass as Central Florida defensive back Braeden Marshall (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Following last week's thrilling comeback win over Baylor, Colorado earned their biggest win of the season thus far with a dominant 48–21 win over UCF in Orlando.

Shedeur Sanders threw for three touchdowns and 290 yards, completing 28-of-34 passes with one interception. Travis Hunter was the main beneficiary of Sanders' passing, getting nine receptions for 89 yards and a score. Will Sheppard led the Buffaloes with 99 yards receiving and a touchdown on four catches.

SHEPPARD WITH THE DIVING TD CATCH 😱



Shedeur Sanders throws a DIME and Will Sheppard hauls it in for @CUBuffsFootball 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PshaYRmzHu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

With the win, Colorado improves to 4–1 on the season and 2–0 in the Big 12. While the Buffaloes lost to arguably the toughest team on their early schedule, falling 28–10 to Nebraska, their impressive start is fulfilling the hype for coach Deion Sanders' team going into the 2024 season.

However, the remaining schedule features some tough opponents, including No. 23 Kansas State, Arizona, No. 10 Utah, Kansas and No. 20 Oklahoma State.

UCF commited four turnovers on Saturday, throwing two interceptions and losing two fumbles. The latter of those two fumbles by quarterback KJ Jefferson was picked up and returned 95 yards by safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig for a touchdown to give Colorado a 27-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

93 YARD SCOOP N SCORE 😱@CUBuffsFootball is running away with it in Orlando 🦬 pic.twitter.com/hynTQkkXre — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

Jefferson compiled 282 yards on 19-of-34 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The senior also ran for a touchdown, carrying the ball 20 times for 76 yards. Running back RJ Harvey caught four of Jefferson's passes for 92 yards and a score, adding 77 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Colorado has a bye next week before its toughest yet in the Big 12, hosting Kansas State on Oct. 12. UCF travels to Gainesville next Saturday for a intra-state, inter-conference matchup with Florida.