Colorado's Travis Hunter scores TD in first game back after a late hit lacerated his liver

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, right, gets away Stanford safety Alaka'i Gilman, front left, and cornerback Jaden Slocum on the way to scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

It didn’t take long for Travis Hunter to find the end zone Friday night.

Colorado's two-way star returned to the field for the first time since he suffered a lacerated liver from a late hit by Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn on Sept. 16. Hunter missed three games because of the injury, but returned Friday night to start at both defensive back and wide receiver against Stanford.

Hunter took the field first as a defensive back after Colorado kicked off. And he scored his first offensive TD as a member of the Buffs on the team’s second possession of the game when he took a pass from QB Shedeur Sanders to the house on a 24-yard catch-and-run TD.

Just look at this spin move Hunter pulled off in the middle of the field.

The Jackson State transfer was the most indefatigable player in college football before his injury. He played over 100 snaps in each of Colorado’s first two games of the season. Hunter recorded nine tackles and an interception on defense and 16 catches for 213 yards on offense before Blackburn’s hit.

There were no hard feelings between Hunter and Blackburn after the hit, either. Colorado coach Deion Sanders condemned death threats Blackburn had received from fans after Colorado's Week 3 win and Hunter and Blackburn recently went bowling together to show that they weren't at odds with each other.