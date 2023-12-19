Colts suspend CB Tony Brown, WR Isaiah McKenzie for rest of season for conduct detrimental to team

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 3: Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that they have suspended cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie for the remaining three games of the regular season for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Colts didn't announce specifics about the conduct. What Brown and McKenzie did to prompt the suspensions was unclear.

Brown and McKenzie were both surprise healthy scratches ahead of Saturday's 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. News of their suspensions arrives as the 8-6 Colts fight to hold onto a playoff spot. The Colts would be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs in the postseason started this week.

Brown, a fifth-year pro, has played in 12 games this season including one start. He's recorded one interception, one forced fumble, one pass defensed and 10 tackles.

McKenzie, a seventh-year pro, has played in 13 games including two starts. He's also the team's primary return specialist. He's recorded 11 catches for 82 yards and 23 punt returns for 204 yards (8.9 yards per return). He's also returned six kickoffs for 152 yards (25.3 yards per return).