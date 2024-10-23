Colts' Tyquan Lewis pays off Ohio State-Oregon bet with DeForest Buckner by wearing duck costume

2023 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Washington LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: The Oregon Duck mascot on the sideline prior to the Pac-12 Championship game against the Washington Huskies at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images) (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Tyquan Lewis was probably dreading Wednesday.

The time had come for the Indianapolis Colts defensive end and Ohio State alum to pay off his bet with teammate DeForest Buckner, who played his college ball at Oregon.

Nearly two weeks after the Ducks knocked off the Buckeyes 32-31, Buckner walked into the media room at the Colts' practice facility with the Oregon duck — only it wasn't the actual mascot.

Inside the costume was Lewis, who was probably still thinking about that final Ohio State drive.

Oregon’s biggest supporter and Buck walk into media… pic.twitter.com/T1oxYrvBLt — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 23, 2024

"See, this specific duck is a bad duck," Buckner explained to the media. "You see, he's a long-life Ohio State Buckeye fan. You know, with a lot of training and a lot of beating into him, he became Oregon's biggest supporter. Let's go Ducks, ain't that right, Ty Lew?"

Buckner was at Oregon from 2012-2015 and was a First-team All-American and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2015.

Lewis played for the Buckeyes from 2013-2017 and was two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection. He was also part of Ohio State's 2014 national title winning team that beat an Oregon side that featured Buckner.

Ohio State and Oregon have met 11 times in their history. After the Buckeyes won the first nine meetings, including the 2015 College Football Playoff championship game, the Ducks have won the last two matchups.