COPY OF Astros RHP Lance McCullers says he received received death threats aimed at his children after rough start

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a bad start on Saturday. He did not deserve what happened next.

After allowing seven earned runs in eight batters faced against the Cincinnati Reds, an emotional McCullers told reporters in his postgame conference that he received death threats on social media aimed specifically at his two children.

This sucks, man. Lance should not have to deal with this. pic.twitter.com/UzeIwwibuA — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) May 11, 2025

McCullers' comment:

"It's been a tough evening. I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with.

"So just as a father I think there have been many, many threats over the years aimed at me mostly, and I think actually one or two people from other issues around baseball actually had to go to jail for things like that. But I think bringing kids into the equation, threatening to find them or next time they see us in public, they're gonna stab my kids to death, things like that, it's tough to hear as a dad."

McCullers is correct that people have faced legal repercussions for similar incidents, with one notable example being a betting influencer who was sentenced to six months of home detention after inundating players on the Tampa Bay Rays with threats against them and their families. While that was a case of a person obsessed with gambling, McCullers' mention of loving the Astros indicates it was a Houston fan or fans making the threats.

Behind Jose Altuve, McCullers is the second-longest player on the Astros and was in the rotation for both of their World Series titles in 2017 and 2022. While the Astros' cheating scandal has clouded the 2017 title, that was also the postseason in which McCullers etched his place in club history with two victorious starts agains the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Astros manager Joe Espada specifically noted McCullers' contributions and sacrifice while lamenting the situation after the game:

"I just left my office, and it's very unfortunate that Lance McCullers, that there are people who are threatening his life and the life of his kids because of his performance.

"It's very unfortunate that we have to deal with this. After all he's done for this city, this team, the fact that we have to talk about that in my office, I got kids, too. It really drives me nuts. It's very sad. Very, very sad."

While usually effective on the mound, McCullers has struggled with injuries over the years. He missed both the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to arm issues, and was making only his second start of the season on Saturday. He made his first start in 915 days last Sunday, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox.

On Saturday, McCullers faced eight batters and recorded only one out in what ended up being a 10-run inning for the Reds. Cincinnati went on to win 13-9, pushing Houston's record to 19-19.

Espada urged patience for McCullers to get right and confirmed that the right-hander will take his next turn in the rotation unless he's "not feeling well," per The Athletic's Chandler Rome.