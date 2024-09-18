COPY OF Jose Altuve ejected for removing shoe and sock while arguing non-call

Houston Astros v San Diego Padres SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros points to his foot after grounding out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 17, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

A saying about baseball is you see something new every day. On Tuesday, that meant Jose Altuve's foot.

An already dramatic game between the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres entered odd territory in the top of the ninth inning, when the Astros All-Star was at bat with a runner on second, two outs and the score tied 3-3.

Facing Padres reliever Robert Suarez, Altuve hit what appeared to be an inning-ending grounder to third base. Altuve didn't run out the play, however, as he signaled to home plate umpire Brennan Miller that he hit the ball off his foot before it entered the field. If true, it should have been called a foul ball.

Altuve proceeded to argue his case with Miller and was soon joined by Astros manager Joe Espada. Altuve appeared to let his manager take over the argument, but it turned out he was just preparing a, er, visual aid for Miller, in the form of taking off both the shoe and sock of his left foot.

That earned him a quick ejection from Miller. Espada was also booted from the game by the start of the bottom of the ninth inning.

Jose Altuve took off his sock and cleat to show the ump that he fouled this ball off his foot



He was promptly ejected pic.twitter.com/wtGGsdWdyL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 18, 2024

Further replay showed that Altuve was indeed correct, in case you thought he was only pretending to be so mad that he partially disrobed. The ball clearly bounced off the tip of his left shoe before making its way to Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

We've seen some odd ejections this season, most notably when an umpire mistook a fan mouthing off at him for New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, but this one might take the trophy for the weirdest.

What makes this even more wild is that this is only the second time Altuve has been ejected this season for arguing with umpires after they called him out on an a grounder that actually hit his foot to end an inning. Nearly the same thing, except for the foot reveal, happened in July.

So that might have been why Altuve was especially frustrated Tuesday. Those two incidents represent two of three ejections in his 14-year career.

The game ended up going to extras, where the Astros again found themselves frustrated with the umpires. Houston took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the 10th, but the Padres got runners on the corners and two outs. Astros reliever Hector Neris threw his first pitch against Jurickson Profar well inside, so much so that it was ruled a hit-by-pitch.

Again, replay showed the umpires were wrong. Again, the Astros just had to deal with it. Their dugout was visibly frustrated when the call on the field was upheld. Even Profar seemed confused as he took his base, which pushed the winning run to second.

Chaos in San Diego as BOTH benches couldn’t believe that replay confirmed this Jurickson Profar HBP call



Manny Machado then grounded out to end the game pic.twitter.com/nIzJUYl9o5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 18, 2024

The Astros dealt with it by inducing a game-ending groundout from Manny Machado, which might have won the game had it hit Neris' foot.