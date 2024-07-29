Cosplayers unite at Comic-Con: See the fun, inventive ways fans dressed up as their favorite characters

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FESTIVAL-CARTOON-COMICCON A Mask cosplayer walks outside the convention center during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2024. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans in impressive costumes descended upon San Diego Comic-Con 2024 over the weekend, and their elaborate cosplay did not disappoint.

After years of cancellations and virtual gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, fans were excited to once again attend the massive pop-culture expo in full force.

What began in 1970 as a small gathering of comic book fans in the basement of San Diego's U.S. Grant Hotel has become a sprawling four-day experience with more than 130,000 attendees, multiple satellite venues and hundreds of scheduled events and panels. The event is estimated to generate roughly $160 million for the local economy.

The event offers what organizers describe as the "complete convention experience" — special guest speakers, hands-on workshops, film screenings, games, an awards show, costume competitions, a cosplay repair station and exclusive announcements.

One of those announcements came as a major shock to Marvel fans. During a panel with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, it was revealed that Joe and Anthony Russo would be returning to the MCU to direct two new movies — Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

As fans cheered, a group of green hooded figures took to the stage; one of them stepped forward to reveal himself as Robert Downey Jr. and announced that he too will be returning to the MCU — not as Ironman, but as Doctor Doom.

“New mask, same task,” Downey said. “What can I tell you? I like playing complicated characters.”

But San Diego Comic-Con hosts more than just Marvel fans. I Dream of Jeannie, The Magic School Bus and Monty Python and the Holy Grail were all represented by fans who showed up to celebrate their favorite pop-culture characters. Take a look at some of the ways they honored their favorites below: