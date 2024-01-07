Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey's streak ends shy of NFL record after Commanders block field goal

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Brandon Aubrey’s streak is over.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker missed his first field goal attempt of the season on Sunday afternoon in their regular season finale against the Washington Commanders. Aubrey, in the first quarter of their matchup at FedEx Field, had a 32-yard field goal attempt blocked.

Joshua Pryor blocked the field goal for Washington, and Jace Whittaker recovered it and ran it back 51 yards deep into Dallas territory. That set up a 1-yard touchdown catch by running back Brian Robinson, which tied the game up 7-7.

Aubrey was unstoppable in his first year in the league. The 28-year-old, who played both professional soccer and in the USFL before joining the league, made his first 35 field goal attempts for the Cowboys this season. That tied him with former Minnesota Vikings kicker Gary Anderson for the second-most field goals made without a miss.

Aubrey entered Sunday’s game just three shy of breaking Mike Vanderjagt’s all-time record, which he set in the 2003 season with the Indianapolis Colts. Vanderjagt went 37-of-37, but made just one field goal from 50 yards or further. Aubrey has nine of those kicks so far this season.

While the field goal on Sunday was blocked, meaning Aubrey didn’t technically miss his kick, it doesn’t matter. The field goal is still counted as a miss, which ends Aubrey’s remarkable run.

If the Cowboys beat the Commanders on Sunday afternoon, they’ll win the NFC East and take the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Despite losing two of their last three games, the Cowboys quickly gained ground on the Philadelphia Eagles in the division race in December. If the Cowboys lose and the Eagles beat the New York Giants, however, the Eagles will win the division for a second straight year.