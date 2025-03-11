Cowboys to reportedly sign OG Robert Jones

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Robert Jones #65 of the Miami Dolphins walks onto the field at halftime against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Cowboys made another free agency move on Monday night. They struck a one-year, $4.75 million deal with offensive lineman Rob Jones, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones has spent the last four years with the Dolphins, and he started all 17 games for the team last season. He should be a solid veteran presence on their line this fall, especially because the team needs to fill a vacancy at guard after the retirement of seven-time All-Pro Zach Martin.

Jones marks one of the few moves Dallas made in what has been a quiet free agency period so far for the team. The Cowboys also struck a one-year deal with running back Javonte Williams earlier in the day.

