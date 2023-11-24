Cowboys' Thanksgiving blowout drew 3rd largest TV audience in NFL regular season history

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Tony Pollard #20 after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys haters can deny it all they want, but the Cowboys have the largest fanbase in the NFL.

Who else would be tuning in to watch the Cowboys blast the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving. Despite the result of that game rarely being in doubt, and turning into a 45-10 laugher in the fourth quarter, it drew the third-largest television audience in NFL regular season history according to CBS.

In total, 41.438 million people tuned into a game that was decided by five touchdowns. That's the power of the Cowboys, with more than a little help from a captive Thanksgiving audience and perhaps Dolly Parton's halftime show as well.

NFL ON CBS delivers massive audience with 41.438 million viewers for the Cowboys' win over the Commanders on Thanksgiving.



Most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl LVII and the third-most watched NFL regular season game ever. pic.twitter.com/lRY69ViGfV — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 24, 2023

For a long time, the record for a regular-season game was 41.474 million viewers for the 1990 49ers-Giants game, according to Pro Football Talk. That was eclipsed last season by a game that drew 42 million viewers.

Yep, that was the Cowboys too. Their Thanksgiving game last season against the New York Giants broke the viewership record for a regular season game.

There's a reason networks keep grabbing Cowboys games for their prime-time slots. And why those games almost never get flexed out no matter the quality of the matchup. Commanders-Cowboys was supposed to be a blowout, it was an even bigger blowout than expected, and more than 41 million people tuned in.

Whether people are tuning in because they love the Cowboys or because they want to see them lose, it usually ends up with a massive audience.