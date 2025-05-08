Cowboys trade for George Pickens + Our favorite offseason additions | Football 301

By Nate Tice,Matt Harmon,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

How will George Pickens handle life with the Dallas Cowboys? Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the impact of the mercurial receiver's trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then the Football 301 gang shares their favorite (and least favorite) offseason moves. Free agents, draft picks and coaches - they're discussing it all. They finish the show up with a dip into the mailbag!

(4:30) - Cowboys trade for WR George Pickens

(17:50) - Favorite offseason additions

(1:22:30) - Which edge rusher has the best bend in the NFL?

(1:26:25) - How can your offense get a better passing EPA?

