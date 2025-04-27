D-backs 3B Eugenio Suárez becomes 19th player in MLB history to post 4-homer game

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Eugenio Suárez, welcome to baseball history.

The Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman, an MLB veteran in his 12th season, on his fourth team, became the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a single game on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, with the last one tying the game in the ninth inning.

Suárez is the first player to reach the mark since J.D. Martinez did it in 2017, also with the D-Backs.

This article will be updated with more information.

