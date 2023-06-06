Damar Hamlin is a full participant at Bills OTAs just months after having cardiac arrest on field

There's still a lot more to be written about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's comeback story. Hamlin took another huge step toward his NFL return Tuesday, practicing in full during Bills OTAs.

The Bills confirmed Hamlin was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

Hamlin participated in drills and flashed his signature heart gesture just months after he had cardiac arrest on the field.

For the first time in an OTA open to the media, Damar Hamlin wore his helmet and was a full participant in practice. Big step forward. pic.twitter.com/4NVoPBhgFI — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 6, 2023

There was a brief moment where Hamlin was shaken up on the field. He appeared to injure his right arm or shoulder, according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. Hamlin was able to return to practice, where he showed off his athleticism.

Hamlin, 25, returned to the team in May, but not as a full participant in practice. Hamlin was originally limited to individual drills and was not wearing a helmet when spotted on the field. Tuesday marked the first time Hamlin wore a helmet and took in a full practice in front of the media.

Hamlin did wear a helmet last week, per Bills general manager Brandon Beane, but not in front of the media.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said that he’s “really proud” of Damar Hamlin for taking the next step. Beane said that Hamlin first put the helmet on last week. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 6, 2023

Bills coach Sean McDermott has not gone into detail regarding Hamlin's timeline. Tuesday's practice represented a big step forward, and Hamlin still has roughly two months before the Bills play their first preseason game.

Damar Hamlin returning after on-field cardiac arrest

Hamlin is working his way back after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field in the middle of an NFL game. Hamlin was hit in the chest while trying to make a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin was resuscitated on the field and transferred to a local hospital in Cincinnati. The NFL postponed the contest.

Thanks to the quick thinking of the in-stadium medical team and the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Hamlin made incredible progress in the days following the incident. In April, the Bills announced Hamlin was cleared to work out with the team.

On Tuesday, Beane said Hamlin is "mentally ready" to go. Now that Hamlin has put on a helmet and taken part in practice, the next step will involve Hamlin donning pads and seeing how that goes during training camp.