Deion Sanders can't resist jab at Barack Obama for saying Colorado had 'a couple good players'

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the replay in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Deion Sanders was in a playful mood after Colorado's 34–7 win over Arizona on Saturday. So he took the opportunity to briefly digress from postgame analysis to respond to former president Barack Obama joking that the Buffaloes had "a couple good players."

"President Obama is everything to me," Sanders said after the game. "I mean, I love him, I admire him. I respect him tremendously. But I heard what he said, you know?"

Even if the coach knew Obama was making a joke and playing to the crowd, the remark apparently hit a nerve.

Colorado Football HC, Coach Prime responds to former President Barack Obama after the Buffs defeat Arizona #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/8fLDvhQyZV — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) October 20, 2024

"President, I heard what you said, man," he added. "Like c'mon, c'mon. That's why I really don't get into politics. I'm into people. Because politicians, they play the political game, and he was here and had to play the political games that they have two good players. We got more than two good players. But then you're here [in Tucson], so you have to support that."

Sanders had plenty to break down with reporters, including Travis Hunter's injury that prevented him from playing in the second half. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had another solid performance, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. And receiver LaJohntay Wester was spectacular with eight catches for 127 yards.

But he couldn't let those comments go.

Former President Barack Obama said don’t bet against Arizona tomorrow 😂



“I know Colorado got a couple good players, I also know you guys have beaten them twice in a row”



🎥 : @lauralevyCO pic.twitter.com/5kNJgouvoZ — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) October 19, 2024

"As we landed, we saw Colorado's busses at the airport," Obama said at the rally. "And I know Colorado's got a couple good players. But I also know you guys have beaten them twice in a row, so don't bet against the Wildcats tomorrow."

But Sanders got the last word after his team's win, which improved his Colorado team to 5–2 overall and 3–1 in the Big 12. That ties them with Cincinnati for fourth place in the conference.

Though the Buffaloes still aren't ranked, they're arguably fulfilling expectations and just one win from bowl eligibility in Sanders' second season. Maybe he and the former president can have a conversation about that after tensions from the upcoming election have settled.