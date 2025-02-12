Denver Broncos 2025 NFL offseason preview: Looking to build on surprise playoff run with Bo Nix

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 05: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after Audric Estime #23 (not pictured) scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on January 05, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

2024 season: 10-7, third in AFC West, lost to Bills in wild-card round

Overview: Year 2 of the Sean Payton era was a rousing success. Gone was Russell Wilson. Enter rookie Bo Nix, who exceeded expectations in 17 starts as Payton's chosen quarterback. Anchored by Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, Denver transitioned from one of the NFL's worst units to one of its best.

It added up to a 10-7 campaign and Denver's first playoff appearance since Peyton Manning, Von Miller and Co. won the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. The next step is to maintain that level of playoff contention with eyes on moving into actual contention following a lopsided 31-7 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round.

Key free agents

RB Javonte WilliamsLB Cody BartonNT D.J. JonesP Riley DixonWR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Who's in/out: Things are stable in Denver after the Broncos' first playoff berth in nine seasons. There are few free agents of note on the roster as the Broncos look to build on the success of 2024, though they will have a few decisions.

Barton and Jones were starters on last season's seventh-ranked defense. Barton was second on the team in tackles (106) in his first season in Denver. He also struggled in pass coverage. Jones anchored a defensive line for the league's third-ranked run defense (96.4 yards per game) but did little in terms of backfield disruption (1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 3 QB hits).

Williams is expendable after averaging 3.7 yards per carry and ceding carries to his more explosive backfield mate Jaleel McLaughlin.

Key free agent needs

Wide receiverRunning backSafetyTight end

Why the holes? Courtland Sutton had his best season since his 2019 Pro Bowl campaign but remains a borderline No. 1 receiver in the NFL. Marvin Mims made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist, but was limited as the second option in the passing game. The Broncos need depth and playmakers at wide receiver to improve the offense and further develop Nix.

A serviceable pass-catching tight end would also help. Adam Trautman led all Broncos tight ends with 188 yards on 22 catches last season.

McLaughlin projects as Denver's top returning running back, but isn't a difference maker in the backfield. The Broncos would benefit from an upgrade and will need depth in the event Williams walks in free agency.

There's a lot to like about the Broncos' defense, but starting safety P.J. Locke struggled in coverage and was a liability in Denver's wild-card loss to the Bills.

Do they have the money?

Per Spotrac, the Broncos have $39.8 million in salary cap space, which ranks 16th in the NFL. They're paying Nix on a rookie contract but will eat a $37 million dead salary cap hit in 2025 thanks to the disastrous Wilson contract.

Notable potential cuts

S P.J. LockeLB Alex Singleton

Why they might be gone: Locke was the weak link in Denver's secondary, and it cost the Broncos in their playoff loss to the Bills. He allowed five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' 123rd ranked safety for the season and allowed a 125.8 passer rating when targeted. The Broncos could look to upgrade and take the $3.44 million in cap savings by cutting him in the second year of his two-year, $7 million deal.

Singleton is a team captain and a respected veteran. He's also 31 years old and coming off a torn ACL. In the tough business that is the NFL, the Broncos may prioritize the $5.6 million in cap relief that cutting him would provide.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 202nd round: No. 51 3rd round: No. 854th round6th round (from Cardinals)6th round6th round (from Eagles)

Good draft fit

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Why him? Loveland is an NFL-ready tight end with ideal size (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) and Pro Bowl upside as a pass catcher. If he's available at No. 20, the Broncos could do a lot worse than to draft a playmaker and potential safety valve for Nix that he lacked at tight end as a rookie.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Finding a new starting running back

Javonte Williams hasn't been the same player since multi-ligament knee surgery, and he's an unrestricted free agent. Denver has a paper-thin depth chart, so a new feature back in a productive Sean Payton offense would have top-10 fantasy RB upside. Whether through the draft or free agency, running back is a major position of need for the Broncos, and the solution will move the fantasy needle. —Dalton Del Don