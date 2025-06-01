Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes leaves game in 5th inning with apparent arm injury

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 01: Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes #39 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks off the field with assistant athletic trainer Max Esposito during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on June 01, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Pitcher Corbin Burnes left the Arizona Diamondbacks' game versus the Washington Nationals on Sunday after suffering an apparent arm injury in the fifth inning.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Burnes threw a high cutter that CJ Abrams pulled into right field for a single. The right-hander immediately stepped off the mound and pulled his cap up, indicating that something was wrong.

A team trainer then came out to check on Burnes, who appeared to say "My elbow's done. It's dead."

Corbin Burnes left today's game after an apparent elbow injury



"My elbow's done, it's dead." pic.twitter.com/UuVfu4agwn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 1, 2025

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.