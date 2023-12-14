Didn't make the fantasy football playoffs? Don't want the excitement to end when NFL does? Play fantasy basketball!

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during the second half of a game against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As most fantasy enthusiasts know, the fantasy football season is ending. Whether you're charting your path to a championship or mourning the loss of your squad that "could have been," you can keep that competitive drive going by joining a fantasy basketball league.

Experience the thrill of a different game that's just as exciting as fantasy football. Here's a 101 guide on how to play, why you should make the switch to fantasy basketball and some helpful tips to get started:

Learn about a new sport

For those who may not be familiar with the NBA, playing fantasy basketball can be a great way to learn about the sport. You'll become more invested in players and teams and better understand the game. Plus, expanding your knowledge and trying something new is always cool.

More time to join

While the fantasy football playoffs are in full swing, there's still plenty of time to join a fantasy basketball league. Whether you're in the playoffs or the consolation bracket, drafting a team for fantasy basketball can keep you competing for more. And with games happening almost every day, you won't have to wait long to see your team's results.

Keep the momentum going

Fantasy basketball is the perfect cure for the long, post-football-season layoff. Keep the momentum going and sink that competitive edge into a new challenge!

Just like in fantasy football, there are multiple formats for playing fantasy basketball. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, there's a league that caters to your skill level. There are also different scoring formats to choose from, such as points leagues, head-to-head categories leagues and rotisserie leagues. This variety allows for a more diverse and enjoyable playing experience.

Pro tip: Join a points league

If you prefer the simplicity of fantasy football scoring, then a points league is right up your alley. In this format, players earn points based on their individual performance in each game. This makes it easier to adapt for those who are used to the scoring system in fantasy football.

The most common format is head-to-head categories leagues, which typically consider nine statistics — points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, free-throw percentage, field-goal percentage, three-pointers made and turnovers. It's my preferred choice, but it can be a lot if you're new to this. If you want to learn more and explore the right format for you, this101 guide on how to play covers them all.

Play with friends or join a Public League

Don't worry if your friends aren't down to play fantasy basketball — you can join plenty of public leagues. Yahoo Fantasy Basketball draft rooms are open until March of 2024 — that means if you don't like your team, draft again!

Play for free or for cash

Just like fantasy football, there are options to play for free or for cash on Yahoo Fantasy. The same goes for fantasy basketball. Want to keep it casual with no monetary stakes involved? Join a free league and have some fun with friends or randos. But if you're confident and want to up the ante, join a cash league and put some money on the line.

Tips for drafting a fantasy basketball team

Before hopping into any Yahoo Fantasy draft room, I recommend doing a mock draft. It's a valuable resource before going into a live setting because you want to get comfortable with the draft format (snake, salary cap or other), plus get a feel for the board and where players are being drafted.

If you're looking for a baseline expectation or range of where to expect certain players to get drafted. Yahoo Fantasy's draft analysis tool helps understand each player's average draft position (ADP). Some will go later, and others will go early, so mocking will help get a sense of the market value when it's time to draft.

Once you're ready to draft, look at my articles to know who's trending mid-season and the latest fantasy basketball rankings when you're actually on the clock in the draft experience. That'll be crucial for preparing a team that can win now, not a team that could've won three months ago.

Managing your team for success

Anyone who says they're good at fantasy football by "setting it and forgetting it" can't be trusted. Managing a fantasy football team requires time, preparation and research to ensure the pickups and moves you make lead to an optimal outcome: victory. It doesn't always happen like that, but those same principles apply to fantasy basketball.

You'll need to consider player schedules, injury history, and who's in or out of the rotation (or, in football terms, the players moving up or down the depth chart). But, with added layers of strategy. It's a fun challenge that's sure to keep you hooked.

And don't let anyone tell you it's too complicated or cumbersome to set your lineups. Yahoo Fantasy makes it easy to automatically set your lineups with one click of a button each week. This makes it easier to stay on top of your team if you play in a daily league.

Here's what you may have missed this season so far

Memphis Grizzlies G Ja Morant is eligible to return from suspension on December 19th

Golden State Warriors F Draymond Green is suspended indefinitely

Indiana Pacers G Tyrese Haliburton is HIM in any format

Philadelphia 76ers G Tyrese Maxey's breakout is for real

Two rookies are top 20 players: San Antonio Spurs C Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder C Chet Holmgren

The Pistons, Wizards and Spurs are the worst teams in the NBA

The Atlanta Hawks are the most fantasy-friendly team in the NBA

The Boston Celtics have five starters ranked in the top 100 across all formats

Knicks C Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) will be re-evaluated in 8-10 weeks

Players who are being drafted higher now vs. the preseason

Tyrese Maxey

Scottie Barnes

Alperen Şengün

Ja Morant

Franz Wagner

D'Angelo Russell

Jusuf Nurkić

Shaedon Sharpe

Cam Thomas

Dennis Schröder

Players being drafted lower vs. preseason

Jordan Poole

Walker Kessler

Josh Giddey

Jalen Green

Marcus Smart

Khris Middleton

Andrew Wiggins

Tyus Jones

Scoot Henderson

Markelle Fultz

Final thoughts

Joining a fantasy basketball league is a great way to keep your competitive spirit alive after the football season ends and an opportunity to explore a new realm of fantasy sports. With multiple formats and options available to cater to different skill levels, it's never too late or too early to join in on the action.