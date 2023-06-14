Dion Stutts, Arkansas football recruit, dies in apparent ATV accident

UTEP Miners v Arkansas Razorbacks FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 5: General view of Donald W. Reynolds Stadium before a game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the UTEP Miners at Razorback Stadium on September 5, 2015 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Miners 48-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dion Stutts, a two-sport athlete at Memphis University School who was committed to play college football at the University of Arkansas, has died. He was 18 years old.

Bobby Alston, Memphis University School's athletic director and football coach, told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that the cause of death is an apparent ATV accident. The incident occurred on the Stutts family farm in Batesville, Mississippi, on Tuesday night.

“Our hearts are broken for the family. Dion was such a great young man. He had a smile that warmed your heart when you had a chance to be around him,” Alston told the Commercial Appeal.

Stutts recently finished his junior year at Memphis University School, where he was also a standout wrestler. Stutts announced his commitment to Arkansas in March as a part of the program's 2024 recruiting class.

"The community, it's just amazing there. The college atmosphere fits me so well. Then the coaches are just outstanding. Everyone there was just so kind and made it feel like home, so I committed," Stutts told Rivals.com following his commitment.

A defensive lineman, Stutts also had offers from schools like Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas A&M. According to the Commercial Appeal, Stutts had 30 tackles and 13 tackles for loss as a junior.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams was Stutts’ main recruiter and set to be his position coach in Fayetteville. He sent condolences to the Stutts family on social media.

"My heart is aching right now! What a wonderful young man with an amazing spirit! I'm at a loss for words! We love you Dion and you will always be a Razorback! Praying for his family!" Adams wrote.