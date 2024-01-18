Divisional Round preview: who's under the most pressure with Frank Schwab | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more.

Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

5:45 - Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

14:45 - Green Bay Packers @ San Franscisco 49ers

23:30 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

31:25 - Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

45:30 - Michael Lombardi on the head coach hiring cycle

