DNC 2024 speakers: A look at the big-name Democratic politicians and celebrities scheduled to endorse Harris in Chicago

After months of political twists and turns, all eyes are on Chicago this week as Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepts the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

The convention, which runs through Thursday, is being held at the United Center, with other events taking place at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

The DNC hasn't released an official list of speakers, so stay tuned. But here are some well-known figures slated to speak this week and the themes for each night, according to CNN, NBC News, Deadline, Politico and USA Today:

🗓 Monday, Aug. 19: "For the People"

President Biden

First Lady Jill Biden

2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Celebrity host: Actor Tony Goldwyn

🗓 Tuesday, Aug. 20: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Former President Barack Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Second Gentleman Doug Emhof

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Celebrity host: 'The View' host Ana Navarro

🗓 Wednesday, Aug. 21: "A Fight for Our Freedoms"

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz

Former President Bill Clinton

Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Celebrity host: Actress Mindy Kaling

🗓 Thursday, Aug. 22: "For Our Future"

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who will accept the nomination

Celebrity host: Actress Kerry Washington

➕ Read more

Full guide to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago."For Democrats, Chicago has now become a real opportunity to reinforce their candidate's momentum — and reintroduce her to the rest of America." [Yahoo News]

The Democratic National Convention is giving influencers media credentials for the first time. Why both campaigns are pivoting to social-first strategies. "The Democratic National Convention Committee announced it would be welcoming 200 influencers to Chicago for the week, granting them access to every space where the press is allowed and even coordinating interviews for them." [Yahoo News]

The Convention City: why Chicago has hosted more presidential conventions than any other city. "The legacy of Lincoln still echoes at the intersection of Wacker Drive and Lake Street, perhaps the most consequential corner in Chicago history." [WGN Chicago]

DNC cleanup aims to improve Chicago beyond the convention, but also echo 1996 efforts."The man leading the city of Chicago's planning efforts for the Democratic National Convention likes to compare the preparation needed for next week's political celebration to hosting a house party. And he now has a clear directive: It's time to cut the grass." [Chicago Tribune]

From a pig as political candidate to a breakout speech for Obama — Democratic National Convention often leaves its mark on history. "These conventions can be places where new faces are launched, or they can be so dull that the country is functionally put to sleep." [The Conversation]

2024 is not 1968 — and the Democratic convention in Chicago will play out very differently than in the days of Walter Cronkite. "But just because a situation echoes the past does not mean history is repeating itself. Today's media is completely different, and a machine politician is no longer at the helm in Chicago." [The Conversation]

Uncommitted Delegates Demand To Be Heard At Democratic National Convention. "Delegates for an anti-war, pro-Palestinian voting [bloc are] calling for Democratic National Convention organizers to allow a doctor who's been on Gaza's front lines to speak at the presidential nominating event about the humanitarian crisis." [Huffpost]