MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 05: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot park on September 05, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Clayton Kershaw, once the shining star of their pitching staff, have reportedly agreed on a contract for the 2024 season.

Dodgers, LHP Clayton Kershaw are reportedly in agreement on a deal, per @MLBNetwork Insider @JoelSherman1. pic.twitter.com/xwEUVvs9PK — MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2024

