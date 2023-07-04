Dodgers send veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw to IL with shoulder injury ahead of All-Star break

MLB: JUN 27 Dodgers at Rockies DENVER, CO - JUNE 27: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks off the field after pitching in the fifth inning during a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 27, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-handed star pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the 15 day injured list on Monday due to his lingering shoulder injury.

The move to IL is retroactive to Friday. Kershaw was named to his 10th All-Star game, which he will now miss.

The Dodgers recalled RHPs Michael Grove and Gavin Stone, optioned LHP Victor González and placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness, backdated to June 30. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 3, 2023

Kershaw first reported soreness in his left shoulder after his last start against the Colorado Rockies on June 27, which Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before leading the Dodgers to a 5-0 win in Denver. He threw just 79 pitches, and left in the sixth inning with some discomfort.

Kershaw has had multiple throwing sessions since then, and the Dodgers were contemplating starting him again on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Instead, however, the team opted to rest Kershaw and send him to IL. Michael Grove will start in Kershaw’s place on Monday.

The injury, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times , isn't believed to be serious. By placing Kershaw on IL now ahead of the All-Star break next week, he could miss as few as two starts.

Kershaw, 35, holds a 2.55 ERA and 10 wins over 16 starts and 95 1/3 innings so far this season, all of which are the best in the rotation. He has made at least one trip to the IL in each of his last eight seasons, and missed part of the 2019 season with shoulder inflammation.

The Dodgers enter Monday’s game with the Pirates, the first of a four-game homestand, with a 46-37 record. They trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by three games in the NL West with six games left before the All-Star break.