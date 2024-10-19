Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will reportedly return to practice Wednesday with eye to Week 8 start

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 22: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa is aiming to return to practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, and if all goes well he could start their Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told players that Tagovailoa's practice window will open up on Wednesday and the quarterback intends to participate. Barring any setbacks, Tagovailoa would be in line to start on Oct. 27.

"As far as timelines go, I know he's not playing this week," McDaniel said this week. "I do expect to see him playing football in 2024, but where that is exactly, we'll let the process continue."

Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in two years in their Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His latest brain injury prompted renewed calls for him to consider retiring to protect his health. But after consulting with independent neurologists, he has no intentions of retiring.

Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins offense has been struggling, going 0-3 since the 26-year-old quarterback was injured. Tyler Huntley, who the Dolphins acquired after placing Tagovailoa on injured reserve, has struggled in his past two games, throwing for 290 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

The Dolphins' offense as a whole has struggled since Tagovailoa exited the lineup. Miami has averaged only 10 points per game since Week 2 and their top two wide receivers — Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — have not eclipsed 70 receiving yards since both recorded over 100 yards in Week 1.

The 2-3 Dolphins return from their bye week to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.