Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill won't face discipline from NFL for marina incident

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) stands on the sidelines during an NFL pre-season football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray/AP)

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill won't face any discipline for an altercation that occurred at Florida marina in June, the league said on Thursday, per multiple reports.

Hill had a "disagreement" with a charter company employee and hit him, according to WPLG news station. The 29-year-old reportedly told employees, "I can buy you and the boat," and, "I'm No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins."

The incident happened at Haulover Park, a Miami beachfront area. The Miami-Dade Police Department investigated and criminal charges were never filed.

Hill reached an undisclosed settlement with the worker in July after both parties reportedly came to an agreement.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023, at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," Evan Feldman, the attorney for an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, the attorney for Hill, said in a statement, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The league examined the incident for cause for discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy. During that time, Hill was asked if he was concerned about a suspension:

"No," Hill said. "When I'm able to come here and play ball, I get a chance to get away from all of that at the end of the day. That's the thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do, and I'm blessed and grateful for that. I just can't make boneheaded mistakes like that."

Hill missed a couple of Dolphins practices with excused absences leading up to the news, according to Wolfe. On Thursday, he was reportedly seen in the building and locker room.

Now that the league has made a decision, Hill can focus on the start of the regular season. In Week 1, the Dolphins are set to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.