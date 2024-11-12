Donovan Mitchell leads Cavaliers past Bulls to keep undefeated 12-0 start intact

Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 11: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates making a three-point shot during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 11, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images) (Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ undefeated run is alive and well.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers flew ahead in the fourth quarter on Monday night at the United Center to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-113. That pushed them to a perfect 12-0 record on the season.

The Cavaliers, who are the last undefeated team left standing in the NBA this season, are now just the seventh team to start 12-0 or better in league history. It’s already the best start in franchise history, and the best start to a season since the Golden State Warriors opened the 2015-16 campaign with 24 consecutive wins. The Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals that season.

Mitchell went off in the first half, which is what kept Cleveland in lockstep with the Bulls after all five of their starters hit double figures in the first 24 minutes. Mitchell had 25 points in the first half on five 3-pointers, and he pulled off a wild 360-degree layup while flying through the middle of the lane.

Though the Bulls pushed ahead in the third quarter and jumped to a nine-point lead after a pair of Ayo Dosunmu free throws late in the period, the Cavaliers rattled off a quick 11-2 run to tie the game up almost immediately.The Cavs held Chicago to just two field goal, easy floaters from both Dalen Terry and Josh Giddey, in the final six minutes of the quarter, too. That pushed Cleveland to a 3-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

While the Bulls tied the game up again midway through the fourth on a fadeaway midrange jumper from Zach LaVine, the Cavaliers turned it on immediately. Evan Mobley threw down an easy alley-oop and then Donovan Mitchell dropped in a fast break layup off a steal from Ty Jerome just seconds later. That quickly turned into a 9-2 run, which was enough to keep the Cavaliers a step ahead the rest of the way and allow them to close out the six-point win.

Mitchell finished with 36 points and eight rebounds, and he shot 7-of-16 from behind the arc. Darius Garland added 17 points and five assists, and Evan Mobley finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points and six rebounds. Nikola Vucevic finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, and Coby White added 20 points with five 3-pointers. The Bulls had 20 turnovers as a team, too, which the Cavaliers turned into 35 points.

The Cavaliers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers next on Wednesday. A win there would match the longest winning streak in team history.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.