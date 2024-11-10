Down go LSU & Georgia and is Miami's ONE loss a big deal? | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down Lane Kiffin’s signature win as Ole Miss takes down Georgia. Ole Miss finally proved they have the defense they were seeking to build via the transfer portal and, while Georgia certainly isn’t out of playoff contention, they have major play calling issues to sort out if they’re going to go all the way.

The trio also look at Alabama’s dominant win against LSU. The Tigers had no answer for Jalen Milroe who just might have worked his way back into Heisman contention.

Miami ends their unbeaten run after being upset by Georgia Tech but will the loss be a big deal or no deal for Cam Ward’s Heisman hopes? Plus, we raise a glass and pour one out for the highest of highs and lowest of lows from college football Week 11.

(0:38) Georgia @ Ole Miss recap

(22:46) Alabama @ LSU recap

(36:43) Big deal/no deal: Miami loss to Georgia Tech

(38:36) Big deal/no deal: Colorado 7-2 record

(40:38) Big deal/no deal: Army 9-0 record

(47:30) Raise a glass/pour one out

(1:06:26) The chaser

