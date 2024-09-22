Eagles overcome mistakes, failed gambles to stun Saints with late TD

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs 65 yards for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)

The Philadelphia Eagles were on the verge of a second straight disappointing loss on Sunday.

But a big downfield play from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert set up the second Saquon Barkley touchdown of the day to secure a 15-12 thriller over New Orelans.

The Saints took a late 12-7 lead on a Derek Carr touchdown pass to Chris Olave with 2:03 remaining. They then forced the Eagles into third-and-16 on the ensuing Philadelphia possession. But Jalen Hurts found Goedert for 61-yard gain on a crossing route.

Goedert rumbled down the left sideline to the four-yard line, setting up Saquon Barkley's second touchdown of the day with 55 seconds remaining. The Eagles then intercepted Derek Carr on the ensuing Saints possession, allowing Philadelphia to run out the clock on the win.

With the victory, the Eagles log a 2-1 start to the season after blowing a late lead to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. They overcome two turnovers, a blocked punt and two failed fourth-down attempt to secure the win.