Embiid wins MVP battle vs. Jokic, Siakam trade rumors & NBA viewing guide | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill recaps a fun night of NBA basketball, discusses rumors about a big trade brewing and tells fans which games to watch this week.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Producer John to recap a fun night of NBA basketball that saw reigning MVP Joel Embiid get the win for his Philadelphia 76ers over former MVP Nikola Jokic and the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden are getting comfortable on the Los Angeles Clippers and building good habits that they can carry over to the playoffs, which makes them a totally different Clippers team than the ones we’ve known in the past.

Vinnie touches on the news that Knicks owner James Dolan is being sued and explains why it probably won’t end the same way it did for Robert Sarver and Donald Sterling before discussing the rumors that the Indiana Pacers are close to acquiring Pascal Siakam in a trade with the Toronto Raptors.

There are many ways to try and rebuild your team. Vince talks about each of them, including why the Detroit Pistons’ plans have not worked out for them so far, before wondering what the Pistons might be up to after making a trade with the Wizards to clear cap space this offseason.

Finally, Vinnie and Producer John tell you the NBA games that they are most looking forward to watching the rest of this week and why.

