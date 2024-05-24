Evaluating 2024's one-and-dones, under-the-radar prospects and a way-too-early look at the 2025 Draft | On the Clock with Krysten Peek

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is joined by Rob Cassidy, national basketball analyst at our sister site, Rivals, to evaluate some of the players who hope to make a name for themselves in the NBA in the years to come.

Peek and Cassidy discuss how difficult it is to actually evaluate high school talent, this year's one-and-done class and how the players will translate to professional ball and they look at some of the top prospects on the board right now, including Rob Dillingham, Stephon Castle and Bub Carrington. They also predict who might be flying under the radar in the second round and what kind of impact they might have on future teams. Then, they wrap up with a way-too-early look at what’s ahead in the 2025 NBA Draft class.

(3:00) Top 5 of the one-and-dones

(15:45) ROY prediction

(22:30) Could Alex Karaban be a top college player?

(26:00) Evaluating the 2025 draft class

