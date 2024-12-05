Everyone is complaining about the College Football Playoff | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On a bonus episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the recent drama surrounding the frustrated individuals complaining about being boxed out of the College Football Playoff. They cover comments coming from Iowa State, SMU, Ole Miss, Miami, and more. They also question the necessity of having to play a conference championship game and the impact of it potentially pushing teams out.

Additionally, they check the temperature on Ohio State coach Ryan Day's situation following Ohio State's loss to Michigan in Week 14. They wrap up the show with an update on the story of Miami's mascot getting caught flirting with a reporter.

(0:45) College Football Playoff Drama

(18:51) Keep conference championships?

(39:10) Ryan Day after Michigan

(50:58) People's Court Update: Miami's mascot

