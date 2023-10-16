Falcons DE Calais Campbell celebrates 100th career NFL sack with $100K donation to teachers

Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Calais Campbell #93 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell will be celebrating reaching 100 sacks for his career in a way that will benefit teachers who helped him and those around him along the way.

Campbell recorded sack no. 100 of his career in the second quarter of the Falcons' Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders. On Monday, the 37-year-old announced that he will give 25 teachers in Phoenix, Jacksonville, Baltimore and Atlanta — each of the four NFL cities he's played in — $500 for classroom resources. Educators in Denver (where he went to high school) and Miami (where he attended college), will receive $20,000 to assist their classrooms.

"I've always been someone that success is best shared with the people you love," Campbell, a 16-year NFL veteran, said via a press release. "Football is an amazing job because it brings communities together. That's why I want to share this milestone with the special communities that cheered for me and supported me throughout my career. I want to share this moment with them because teachers are the most important part of any community."

Campbell, a 2017 first-team NFL All-Pro selection and 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, became the 63rd player in league history to reach 100 career sacks.

The initiative, dubbed the "100 Sack Give Back," is in coordination with the Kids in Need Foundation and Campbell's CRC Foundation, which is "committed to building our community up through the teaching of critical life skills to young people."