Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins wants to be a starter, could be open to trade

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons liked what they saw from Michael Penix last season. Penix, who the team selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will be the starter when the team returns to action in the offseason.

That news puts veteran Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the team last offseason, in a tough spot. If Cousins remains with the Falcons, he'll be Penix's backup. Cousins would prefer that wasn't the case, Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters Tuesday.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said backup QB Kirk Cousins has made him and others aware he would like to be a starter, leading to the thought that Cousins would be very willing to waive his no-trade clause. Morris said they have not reached a point where those discussions have… — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 1, 2025

Cousins would like to remain a starter in the NFL. Since that possibility won't come with the Falcons, a trade may be the best outcome for both sides.

Cousins has a full no-trade clause as part of the massive deal he signed last offseason, but would presumably be willing to waive that clause if he has an opportunity to start for another team. Conversations haven't reached that point yet, Morris said Tuesday, so it doesn't sound like a Cousins trade is imminent.

In his first season with the Falcons, Cousins threw for 18 touchdowns against a league-leading 16 interceptions in 14 starts. It was a disappointing year for the veteran, who threw for 18 touchdowns in just eight games in 2023.

Cousins was coming off an Achilles injury in his first year with the Falcons, which may have led to some of his struggles. Now 36, it's unclear how much of his poor season was due to returning from the injury and how much was a result of age-related decline.

Trading Cousins could prove difficult due to his contract. Cousins will make $27.5 million in 2025, and has a $40 million cap hit. The Falcons would presumably have to cover some portion of Cousins' deal in a trade with another team.

With the Falcons 7-7 after 14 games, the team decided to turn things over to Penix down the stretch. The rookie turned in an uneven performance to end the season, throwing for 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He completed just 58.1 percent of his passes, which would have ranked near the bottom of the league among starting quarterbacks.

Though the numbers were middling, the Falcons liked what they saw from Penix at the end of the year. Heading into 2025, Penix will have every opportunity to prove he is a starter in the NFL. If Penix fails, the Falcons will likely have a veteran quarterback waiting in the wings, it just may not be Cousins.