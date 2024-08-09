Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Wilyer Abreu's volume and stats worthy of the weekend's top add

As we reach the stretch run of the 2024 fantasy baseball season, managers need to balance the value of Mr. Right vs. Mr. Right Now. While we are still looking for players with sustainable skills who can be consistent lineup contributors for several weeks, we also need to acknowledge the value of streaming lineup spots by consistently finding those who have favorable matchups in the coming days. This week’s list is a blend of players from both categories, and wise managers will determine which type of player fits their specific needs.

Wilyer Abreu (OF, Boston Red Sox, 43%)

Abreu has been one of baseball’s best hitters since the All-Star break, batting .311 with a 1.063 OPS. And he is well-positioned to stay hot from both a volume and per-game perspective. Starting today, the Red Sox play every day for the next two weeks. And most of those games are scheduled to include right-handed starters, which is perfect for Abreu, who has logged a .907 OPS in those matchups this season (.547 OPS vs. lefties).

Washington Nationals OF Jacob Young (15%), Alex Call (4%)

I mentioned Young in last week's article as a long-term steals source, and this week I will highlight a pair of Washington outfielders who could swipe multiple bases this weekend. Young is among baseball's best base stealers, while Call has his own set of fleet feet and has been playing regularly since the Nats unloaded two outfielders at the trade deadline.

Both men could run the bases aggressively this weekend, at the expense of Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe, who leads the Majors in steals allowed.

Josh Bell (1B, Arizona Diamondbacks, 51%)

Bell finds his name in this column for a second consecutive week, as he should be rostered in most leagues while Christian Walker resides on the IL. Bell was red-hot during his final games with the Marlins and has kept his strong streak going since joining the D-backs (1.037 OPS). Hitting in the heart of a lineup that leads the majors in runs scored makes Bell one of the best corner infield options for the coming days.

Keibert Ruiz (C, Washington Nationals, 27%)

A poor first start to the season will hide a solid summer for Ruiz, who has hit .282 with five homers and 18 RBI since the beginning of July. The 26-year-old was drafted as a low-end option in one-catcher leagues, and he should reclaim that status throughout the second half.

Joey Bart (C, Pittsburgh Pirates, 7%)

Are we doing this dance with Bart again? In deep leagues, yes we are. The former elite prospect burned fantasy managers more than once as a member of the Giants, but since joining the Pirates he has turned over a new leaf. Bart is batting .270 with nine homers and an .858 OPS across 141 at-bats, and three of his long balls have come in his past six games. At the very least, Bart is a great option in two-catcher leagues.

Paul Blackburn (SP, New York Mets, 18%)

Managers who want to get ahead of their competition for next week should add Blackburn now. The right-hander has considerably more value now that he has been traded from the A’s to the Mets, and he has excelled in his initial two starts with his next team (1.50 ERA) despite making one of those outings at Coors Field. Next week, Blackburn will face his former team before taking on a Marlins offense that ranks 29th in runs scored. The 30-year-old will lead what will otherwise be a weak group of two-start pitchers.

José Quintana (SP, New York Mets, 36%)

Quintana has been outstanding this summer, logging a 2.25 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP across his past nine starts. Although his .211 BABIP over that stretch indicates that some regression is on the horizon, the left-hander should remain stellar tonight, when he faces a Mariners offense that is among the lowest-scoring in baseball and has struck out more often than any other team. Those who still have time to add Quintana can either grab him as a pitch-or-ditch streamer or keep him for a reasonable matchup next week against the A’s.

David Festa (SP, Minnesota Twins, 12%)

Festa certainly has the look of a talented youngster who is starting to figure out his plan of attack in the majors. The rookie didn’t excel in his initial two big league appearances, but he has allowed three runs across 14.1 innings while striking out 22 batters in his past three outings. At a time of the season when managers are starting to run out of reliable starters, Festa could be lightning in a bottle for the stretch run.

Calvin Faucher (RP, Miami Marlins, 6%)

Managers in deep leagues should add Faucher, who has taken hold of the Marlins closer’s role since the July 30 MLB trade deadline. The right-hander has earned the team’s past two saves, and he likely has just enough swing-and-miss in his game (9.7 K/9 rate) to overcome shaky control (4.6 BB/9 rate) and hold the role. Those in shallow leagues can instead target the next man on this list.

Ben Joyce (RP, Los Angeles Angels, 43%)

Joyce is the best saves option who is currently available in the majority of Yahoo! leagues. The hard-throwing righty has been effective overall this season (2.10 ERA, 1.13 WHIP), which makes him easily the best ninth-inning option in a bullpen that has otherwise struggled all season and traded away two of its best arms at the deadline. Roansy Contreras has also earned an August save, but he cannot match Joyce’s skill set.