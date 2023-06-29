Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Matchups to target, including Maikel Garcia set to steal a base or two

Kansas City Royals v Tampa Bay Rays ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JUNE 22: Maikel Garcia #11 of the Kansas City Royals steals third base as Vidal Brujan #7 of the Tampa Bay Rays covers during the ninth inning at Tropicana Field on June 22, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Fantasy managers who need offense should target players on the Padres and Dodgers this weekend while using the rosters for the Tigers and Rockies as Plan B. Things are riskier on the pitching side, with very few starters sitting on the waiver wire who have a good combination of skill and a favorable matchup.

Matchups to Target

Tigers @ Rockies

Although this series won't feature two of baseball's best lineups, there is always the potential for fireworks when three games are played at Coors Field. Colorado is deploying right-handers in two of the three games, which makes Zach McKinstry (11% rostered) and Kerry Carpenter (4%) two of the best streaming targets. Matt Vierling (5%), Javier Báez (42%) and Andy Ibáñez (5%) are solid options as well.

Ezequiel Tovar (29%) from Colorado is worth considering, while Elías Díaz (64%) is a good catcher streamer. Those in shallow leagues can check for C.J. Cron (64%), who recently returned from injury.

Dodgers @ Royals

The Dodgers could score early and often against three subpar Royals starters and a bullpen with a 5.06 ERA. Aside from the team's stars, David Peralta (2%) and James Outman (34%) can be streamed against right-handed starters on Friday and Sunday, while Miguel Rojas (1%) is a full-series option in 15-team leagues.

Padres @ Reds

San Diego's sluggers should enjoy a road trip to homer-happy Great American Ball Park this weekend. Aside from the club's stars, Ha-Seong Kim (46%) and Jake Cronenworth (57%) are two players to target. Additionally, those who need power can stream Gary Sánchez (17%) at the catcher position.

Yankees @ Cardinals

New York has struggled offensively this month but could get on track against a subpar St. Louis staff. Harrison Bader (37%) is the player to target here. Having recently returned from the IL, Bader should thrive against Jack Flaherty and Matthew Liberatore and has the right matchup to succeed against a more formidable foe in southpaw Jordan Montgomery on Sunday.

Matchups to Avoid

Mariners vs. Rays

Runs may be hard to come by for both teams when Seattle and Tampa roll out one effective starter after another at an offense-suppressing park. From the Mariners, only Julio Rodríguez is a lineup lock, and I would try to bench Teoscar Hernández and Ty France wherever possible. Things look a little brighter for the Rays, with Yandy Díaz, Wander Franco, Luke Raley and Randy Arozarena remaining solid options.

Orioles vs. Twins

Baltimore hitters aren't getting any favors from their pitcher-friendly home park and will also have to face three skilled right-handed starters this weekend.

Seeking Steals

Those who hope to pick up a couple of extra steals this week should target speedsters in these contests.

Jace Peterson vs. Michael Kopech (Sunday): Managers should check the battery combination for the White Sox on Sunday, as Kopech ranks second among pitchers in steals allowed and Yasmani Grandal places second among catchers. As a left-handed hitter who has collected all nine of his 2023 steals against righties, Peterson fits the bill of a widely-available target.

Maikel Garcia vs. Dodgers: Los Angeles has been the easiest team to run on, as both of their catchers rank among the top-6 in steals allowed. With 11 steals in 169 at-bats, Garcia is the best positioned of any Kansas City speedster who remains widely available in Yahoo leagues.

Big Boppers

Looking to add a homer or two to your total this week? Consider streaming one of these players.

Jason Heyward, James Outman vs. Jordan Lyles (Friday): Lyles ranks second in baseball in homers allowed, making him a great target for anyone who needs to pad their round-tripper totals. A pair of southpaw sluggers are the targets here, as Heyward has hit all of his 2023 homers against righties and Outman has produced eight of his nine long balls in those matchups.

Justin Turner vs. Yusei Kikuchi (Saturday): Turner has continued a career-long pattern of dominating left-handers by producing five homers and a .951 OPS in 81 at-bats in those matchups this season. He could display his power against Kikuchi, who leads the majors with 20 long balls allowed.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Griffin Canning vs. ARI (Friday, 31)

Tanner Bibee vs. @ CHC (Saturday, 39)

Ranger Suárez vs. WSH (Sunday, 50)

Kyle Bradish vs. MIN (Saturday, 32)

Kutter Crawford vs. @ TOR (Saturday, 9)

Paul Blackburn vs. CWS (Sunday, 8)

Aaron Civale vs. @ CHC (Sunday, 33)

Garrett Whitlock vs. @ TOR (Sunday, 36)

Andrew Heaney vs. HOU (Saturday, 61)

Rich Hill vs. MIL (Sunday, 15)

Yusei Kikuchi vs. BOS (Saturday, 60)

Dean Kremer vs. MIN (Friday, 36)

Jack Flaherty vs. NYY (Saturday, 32)

Matthew Liberatore vs. NYY (Friday, 6)

Osvaldo Bido vs. MIL (Friday, 4)

David Peterson vs. SF (Sunday, 5)