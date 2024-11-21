Fantasy Film Room: Can we trust these 10 key fantasy players down the stretch? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon introduces our brand new 'Fantasy Bros Trust Meter' that will determine how much we can trust certain fantasy players down the stretch of the season. The two look at 10 key fantasy contributors that have not proven their worth for a whole season and if we can trust them for the rest of the fantasy season.

After the break, Nate shares why he's nerding out about a certain Packers WR and Harmon introduces a new segment called 'Injury Report' that looks at injuries that could have a major fantasy impact in Week 12. The two end the show previewing and providing prop bets for the TNF clash between the Steelers and Browns:

(3:30) - Introducing the 'Fantasy Bros Trust Meter"

(4:00) - Fantasy Bros Trust Meter: Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, Tyrone Tracy, Chase Brown, Chuba Hubbard

(41:30) - Fantasy Bros Trust Meter: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Calvin Ridley, Jonnu Smith, Will Dissly

(59:10) - Nate is nerding out about this: Packers WR Christian Watson

(1:06:35) - Injury Report: 2 injuries that could lead to big games for these 2 WRs

(1:10:35) - TNF preview and prop bets: Steelers vs. Browns

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts