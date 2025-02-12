Fantasy Football: What will move the needle for each NFC team this offseason?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 9: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts as he leads a huddle prior to Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Our analysts reveal one thing that will move the fantasy football needle this offseason for each NFC squad. They've also outlined pressing questions for the AFC.

NFC East

Analysis by Scott Pianowski

Washington Commanders: Continue the Jayden Daniels momentum

Jayden Daniels was a dream as a rookie, and he did it despite a supporting cast that could use some upgrades. Featured back Brian Robinson Jr. is probably league average at best, and expectations have to be mitigated on satellite back Austin Ekeler, who enters his age-30 season. The pass-catchers could also use a boost; Terry McLaurin is an undeniable superstar, but there’s no dynamic WR2 on the roster, and even though Zach Ertz outkicked expectations in 2024, he’s entering his age-35 season.

Dallas Cowboys: Get CeeDee Lamb some help

CeeDee Lamb is such a dynamic player, we look at a 101-1,194-6 return and mumble "off year." He'll be better in 2025. But Dallas needs impact targets after Lamb; no one else in this offense even made it to 615 yards receiving. A seam target, a slot machine, an outside field stretcher — Dallas should have every kind of receiver on its off-season shopping list.

Philadelphia Eagles: Don't fix what's not broken

With two Super Bowl trips in three years and coming off a dominant win over the Chiefs, the Eagles have the luxury of not forcing moves in the offseason. The core of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is the envy of most teams — and they're all in prime ages entering 2025. An upside back to caddy for Barkley would be nice, and maybe it's time for a succession candidate for TE Dallas Goedert, who turned 30 in January. While offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took the Saints' head coaching gig, Philadelphia is the rare club that has the luxury of letting free agency and the draft come to them — they don't have to force moves out of desperation.

New York Giants: It starts at QB

If New York decided to nix its 2024 highlight film, fine with us. No one is eager to relive the Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle experience. The Giants have the third pick in the draft and will take a long look at quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — neither is a sure thing, but both have enough plausible upside to command an early pick. At least New York nailed its WR selection last year — Malik Nabers is going to the moon, provided the Giants can get the right astronaut in the pilot's chair.

NFC North

Analysis by Andy Behrens

Chicago Bears: Protect Caleb Williams

The Bears need to build an impenetrable wall around Caleb Williams and — with the draft’s 10th overall pick and zillions in cap space — they have the resources necessary to do it. If Williams again finishes among the league’s most sacked quarterbacks, it will be a civic scandal. Chicago’s offense is now directed by one of the NFL’s most inventive play designers in Ben Johnson and this team doesn’t lack playmakers at the skill spots. Williams simply needs consistent protection for this team to make a massive leap.

Detroit Lions: Will they miss Ben Johnson?

Every key weapon returns from an offense that finished first in the NFL in scoring and second in total yards in 2024, so let’s not get too greedy with respect to personnel. We know the Lions have the offensive tools necessary to hang 40 points on any opponent at any time. Most of this team’s obvious needs involve its defense. If Jared Goff can shrug off a six-turnover postseason and new OC John Morton doesn’t completely face-plant, Detroit’s offense should again rank among the league’s top tier.

Green Bay Packers: It's time to accept that a true WR1 is missing

Green Bay's receiving room is loaded with good-to-very-good players, but there are no stars to be found in the group — and wow, does that problem become apparent in divisional matchups against Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Moore. If the Packers don't aggressively pursue a No. 1 receiver via free agency or trade, then they clearly need to attack the position in the draft, preferably early. Christian Watson has an athletic skill set unlike anyone else on this team's roster, but he's only one month removed from suffering a torn ACL, so his big-play ability needs to be replaced in the season ahead.

Minnesota Vikings: Offensive line help is necessary

No matter who’s behind center for Minnesota next season, this team’s interior offensive line needs to be enhanced and improved. Sam Darnold was under pressure on 37.9% of his dropbacks this past season according to PFF, among the highest rates in the league, and he was pressured at a staggering rate of 54.0% in the playoff loss to the Rams. If this offense is going to maximize the high-end talent in its receiving corps, the quarterback will need time and space to operate.

While we’re making hypothetical tweaks to the Vikings roster, let’s get younger in the backfield too, perhaps with UNC’s Omarion Hampton or Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson.

NFC South

Analysis by Matt Harmon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bring back Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers have a big task in replacing Liam Coen as the offensive coordinator, marking the third time in as many years they have a new play-caller. From a personnel standpoint, they are relatively set in the backfield, offensive line and quarterback. The only outstanding question is whether Godwin returns. The offense got on fine without him but he's a chain-moving specialist who worked well underneath with Mayfield. New OC Josh Grizzard, who was promoted from within, should want to run back as much of Coen's system as possible. Bringing back Godwin would be a huge win, but he should be coveted on the open market, even with an open injury question.

Atlanta Falcons: Give up on Kyle Pitts

The former top-five pick will be heading into the final year of his rookie contract and, unfortunately, just never found a consistent role in the Falcons’ new offense. He doesn’t offer enough as a blocker to stay on the field at all times and is not the same level of target-earner as Drake London. Even Darnell Mooney brought more in his role. There’s a chance Pitts can revive his once-promising career as a dynamic pass-catcher but it’s unlikely to be in Atlanta.

Carolina Panthers: Find a No. 1 WR for Bryce Young

The Panthers have a nice group around Bryce Young, who flourished down the stretch. Adam Thielen can still play as a big slot, Xavier Legette flashed despite some mistakes and UDFA Jalen Coker was a revelatory find. But none of those guys profile as a true No. 1 or downfield X-receiver candidate. This type of player doesn’t grow on trees, but expect some kind of addition along the X-receiver archetype this offseason. That alone will help Young reach another ceiling as a passer.

New Orleans Saints: Stay healthy

The Saints have some talent on the offensive side of the ball; they were just hit by injuries at every level in 2024. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed could be big-time values next season with the right ecosystem in place and if both guys make it back from 2024 injuries. The Saints have a ton of open, big-picture questions across their entire franchise but I am confident those two guys can thrive with solid quarterback play next season and Kellen Moore as the new head coach.

NFC West

Analysis by Dalton Del Don

San Francisco 49ers: Will Deebo depart?

Tracking the recoveries of Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk will also be important, but the possibility of Deebo Samuel leaving would be a major needle-mover. The 49ers have a potential out this offseason,and there would be major ramifications should Samuel get traded or released. George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall would get significant fantasy boosts if San Francisco moves on from Samuel during the offseason.

Arizona Cardinals: Let's hope Marvin Harrison Jr.'s usage changes

MHJ was a massive fantasy disappointment as a rookie, and part of that stemmed from curious usage; Harrison Jr. ranked 48th in target rate, and he led the league in "go routes" (more than a quarter of his routes!). Harrison Jr. was one of the most effective receivers in the league when targeted over the middle, but he saw the second-highest rate of targets (75%) in the league on the perimeter. MHJ was clearly misused as a decoy as a rookie. Fantasy managers should be watching for any plans by Arizona's coaching staff to feature Harrison Jr. differently in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams: Life after Cooper Kupp

Kupp continued to show major signs of decline in 2024, and he's taken a clear backseat to Puka Nacua in Los Angeles. The Rams have a potential out this offseason,and a trade appears imminent.Nacua's fantasy value would rise even higher should Kupp leave, and Jordan Whittington would become an instant "sleeper" to target. Nacua has averaged 11.6 targets, 8.6 catches and 108.4 receiving yards in five games without Kupp during his career. Nacua has No. 1 overall fantasy player upside if health cooperates.

Seattle Seahawks: Will DK Metcalf be traded?

The Seahawks have a potential out this offseason, and Metcalf's name is already swirling in trade rumors.If Seattle is unable to negotiate a contract extension and moves Metcalf, it would increase Jaxon Smith-Njigba's already soaring fantasy value. JSN emerged as Seattle's WR1 last season, and he could enter 2025 with far less target competition.

