Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings

Fantasy football managers who drafted Breece Hall back in August probably did it with the reality that he wouldn't be one of their top running backs early in the season. At most, he'd be a flex play before his workload really ramped up coming off his 2022 ACL tear.

So far, outside of an unexpected outing in Week 1, Hall has barely been in flex consideration.

Whether it's been due to a minuscule workload as he works his way back or the putrid nature of the Jets' offense as a whole, Hall has been by and large a disappointment through four weeks.

But maybe that changes in Week 5, when the Jets — who looked like they finally found something on offense in Week 4 — take on a Denver defense that has been bleeding fantasy production.

