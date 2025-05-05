Fantasy Football Rankings: Where do rookies fall with draft season ahead?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is introduced during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on April 25, 2025, in Henderson, Nevada. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Our Yahoo Fantasy Football crew has updated their rankings following the 2025 NFL Draft. A lot of the names you'd expect to see in the top 200 are there, but you might be wondering: how far down do you have to go in order to find the incoming rookie class?

[2025 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kickers]

In the case of Ashton Jeanty — the rookie running back we're all excited about this season — you don't have to look too deep as a borderline Round 1 pick. Beyond Jeanty, there seven more rookies who land inside the top 100.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders - No. 13 overall

I'm ready to start the conversation for Jeanty at the RB5 spot. That puts him behind Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry. <em>— Matt Harmon</em>

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers - No. 58 overall

Entering the draft, the Steelers had a Kaleb Johnson-shaped hole on their backfield depth chart and they filled it with the actual Kaleb Johnson. He'll be the best rookie RB after Ashton Jeanty. — Andy Behrens

Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars - No. 67 overall

Even if Hunter does have to come off the field to preserve his body for cornerback work on 20% to 15% of the offensive snaps, he'll be on the field for critical downs and in the red zone. He'll be someone they design plays for at every level. That's where fantasy points are scored. — Matt Harmon

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2025 NFL season]

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers - No. 69 overall

Najee Harris will get veteran respect early, but you'll want Hampton by midseason. He should rank inside the top 24 RBs. — Matt Harmon

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos - No. 70 overall

There's <a data-i13n="cpos:10;pos:1" href="https://x.com/RyanJ_Heath/status/1916150765707501904">an opportunity here for a three-down role</a> in a Sean Payton offense. Harvey could be this year's Bucky Irving. Harvey is the <a data-i13n="cpos:11;pos:1" href="https://www.fantasypros.com/nfl/rankings/half-point-ppr-rb-cheatsheets.php">RB60</a> in early ECR, but he's a top-25 RB on my board. — Dalton Del Don

TreyVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots - No. 71 overall

The presence of Rhamondre Stevenson caps the upside, not that any NFL club would view Henderson as an instant bell cow. But Henderson is a dynamic receiver and a splash-play candidate for an offense desperate for home runs. — Scott Pianowski

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers - No. 74 overall

Just in case you'd forgotten, Bryce Young erupted in the second half of last season — and he did it with one of the league's sketchiest receiving corps. This team had a screaming need for an X receiver and they landed the best one in this draft class. McMillan's gonna be fed. — Andy Behrens

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns - No. 75 overall

Judkins has the skill set and body type to challenge for a featured job right away. Cleveland's overall offensive octane might be a problem, but so much of fantasy is identifying projectable volume. It's a good fit with player type (power back, grinder) and team style. — Scott Pianowski

Best of the rest

There are 11 rookies who appears between 100-200 in our consensus rankings. Check out how things shake out below.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants - No. 113 overall

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears - No. 129 overall

Matthew Golden, WR, Packers - No. 147 overall

Jack Bech, WR, Raiders - No. 150 overall

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers - No. 163 overall

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts - No. 176 overall

Luther Burden III, WR, Bears - No. 186 overall

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars - No. 192 overall

Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys - No. 195 overall

Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans - No. 197 overall

Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots - No. 200 overall