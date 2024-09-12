Fantasy Football Week 2 Matchups to Exploit: Need TE help? Consider Colby Parkinson

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 08: Colby Parkinson #86 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after the catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Best Week 2 RB Matchups

Jerome Ford vs. Jaguars

Ford was the Browns clear workhorse back in Week 1. He played 73% of the snaps and handled 86% of the team’s carries. It was an elite role for Ford, and it translated to a strong fantasy day. Ford produced 15.9 points across his 18 opportunities. It’s also worth noting he saw an impressive seven targets in this game.

Ford was able to do this despite not having his two starting tackles, Jedrick Willis and Jack Conklin. There’s a chance they return in Week 2 against the Jaguars and PFF ranks Jacksonville as a bottom-10 run defense after one week. The Jaguars allowed 145 total yards to the Dolphins RBs in Week 1. Expect another large role for Ford this week.

Tony Pollard vs. Jets

Pollard’s role was a surprise in Week 1. He played 62% of the Titans snaps, but more importantly he earned 70% of the team’s rush attempts. This was surprisingly because the Titans coaches had been adamant that this backfield would be a 50/50 split between Pollard and Tyjae Spears. However, after one week, this is clearly Pollard’s backfield.

Heading into Week 2, Pollard gets a solid matchup against the Jets who still don’t have Hassan Reddick due to his holdout. They sorely missed Reddick in Week 1 as the 49ers ran for 181 yards and Jordan Mason produced 147 yards and a score on his own. This a matchup Pollard can take advantage of in Week 2.

Best WR Matchups

Demarcus Robinson vs. Cardinals

Puka Nacua will miss at least four games on injured reserve with a knee injury. This opens the door for Demarcus Robinson to see a larger role in the Ram's offense. Over his final five games in 2023, Robinson was a top-12 fantasy receiver, and even more impressive — he did this was with both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua active.

In Week 1 Robinson played 92% of the snaps and earned a solid seven targets. This week he’ll face a Cardinals secondary that PFF ranks as the 29th coverage unit after one week. Josh Allen was able to complete 78% of his passes against this Arizona defense last week. Expect plenty of points between the Rams and the Cardinals, it’s a good spot for fantasy production.

Malik Nabers vs. Commanders

Nabers earned 66 yards in his NFL debut last week. This was impressive considering Daniel Jones completed just 52% of his passes and was constantly under pressure. Nabers ran 100% of the Giants' routes Week 1 — all 50 of them. His role is strong in this offense.

In Week 2, he gets as good of a matchup as you can find against the Commanders. Washington allowed 280 passing yards and 4 TDs to Baker Mayfield in Week 1. The Commanders have the worst secondary after one week according to PFF and their two starting cornerbacks each allowed six receptions in Week 1. Start Nabers in this strong matchup.

Amari Cooper vs. Jaguars

Cooper had a frustrating Week 1, scoring just 3.6 fantasy points, but the good news is that he earned a team-high nine targets in Week 1. He also just missed a 50-yard touchdown that barely went through his hands. It was a frustrating day for the Browns offense, but it should get better as soon as this week.

The Browns were without their two starting tackles, as mentioned earlier. Their offensive line allowed 24 pressures in Week 1, the most on the week. It’s difficult to throw downfield when you don’t have time in the pocket. Expect that to change in Week 2 against the Jaguars. According to PFF, Jacksonville ranked 24th at generating pressure in Week 1. The Jaguars were also bottom-10 in coverage. This should be a good bounce-back spot for the Browns and Amari.

Best TE Matchup

Colby Parkinson vs. Cardinals

You can start Parkinson this week. He ran a route on 82% of the Rams passing plays in Week 1. This was good enough to rank Top 10 among all TEs, ahead of guys like Sam LaPorta and Evan Engram. Parkinson turned this usage into four catches for 47 yards against the Lions.

Entering Week 2, he’ll face a Cardinals team that has some question marks at their linebacker position. Parkinson will likely see Jalen Thompson in coverage, who allowed a 100% catch rate on balls thrown his way in Week 1 according to PFF. Parkinson will have an eight-inch height advantage and a 60-pound weight advantage over Thompson in the middle of the field.

Expect a larger role for Parkinson in Week 2, as the Rams enter life without Puka Nacua. Parkinson is a top 12-TE this week.