Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: QBs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

Week 4 was filled with plenty of ups and downs at the quarterback position, but one of those "downs" may have fantasy football managers more concerned than others — Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs made a concerted effort this offseason to improve the personnel around Mahomes after a challenging 2023 campaign, adding Hollywod Brown in free agency and drafting Xavier Worthy in the first round to pair with TE Travis Kelce and WR Rashee Rice. Unfortunately, even the best-laid plans often go awry, as both Brown and Rice are out for the season with injuries, and Worthy has yet to find consistent footing. Among all quarterbacks with 100+ dropbacks this year, Mahomes has the second-lowest aDOT, too, another blow to his upside, yet to have cracked the 20+ fantasy mark this season.

Can Mahomes return to relevance in Week 5's primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints? And if not, is it time that fantasy managers make a pivot? Here to help you sort through the landscape is our team's Week 5 quarterback rankings.

Which quarterback will finish atop the Week 5 leaderboard?