Fantasy Football Week 7 Trade Analyzer: It's the perfect time to deal for Tee Higgins

Sal Vetri is a new Yahoo Fantasy contributor this season. He'll write a weekly football trade story focusing on players to deal. This week, he highlights ... players to trade and ... to target.

Note: You can view recent trades completed on Yahoo Fantasy for the players mentioned in this article to help provide additional ideas on potential deals. Visit the trade market for more details.

Sell Derrick Henry

Full disclosure: he’s been fine this season. Henry is the RB15 averaging 14.6 fantasy points per game. But you spent a second-round pick on him and he’s not paying off that price tag right now. In Week 6, Henry put up a strong 18.3 points on 113 total yards. But 56% of his yards came on a 63-yard run. On the season, Henry is earning just 56% of the snaps and averaging 3.7 yards per carry. This is his lowest usage since 2018 and the worst efficiency in his career.

Henry is also seeing less passing-game usage due to Tyjae Spears playing 51% of the snaps and handling the majority of the two-minute offense work.

Henry will be a fine player for you. But try to shop him around off this 100-yard game and trade him for someone with more upside and less competition, like D’Andre Swift or Breece Hall.

It's time to trade James Cook

We mentioned last week to trade James Cook after his Week 6 matchup against the Giants. It’s now time to take action. Cook was efficient in Week 6, earning 71 yards on 14 touches. But he didn’t earn any targets or red-zone work. Latavius Murray saw 88% of the passing-down usage and all four goal-line snaps.

Damien Harris had a bad injury in this game. The Bills are bringing in Leonard Fournette for a visit to possibly replace Harris. Fournette is a much better pass catcher than Harris. He’s an even better receiver than Murray, who is already taking passing-game work from Cook. None of this is good news for him.

If you still can, sell Cook, who has just seven total targets in the past four games. Trade Cook for someone like Aaron Jones or Nico Collins.

Buy Mike Evans

He had an eventful Week 6, earning a team-high 10 targets and was just missed on a 92-yard touchdown on a broken play. He also dropped a would-be 25-yard reception later in the game; he was inches away from a massive game. He’s been Baker’s favorite target this season. In four healthy games this year, Evans is averaging 9.3 targets and is fourth in wide receiver efficiency.

Sell Courtland Sutton

He had another solid performance in Week 6, scoring 12.6 points on a team-high six targets. But if you watched this game, you know this production was a bit lucky. Sutton had an incredible 11-yard TD late in the game that saved his week. That great play kept him from scoring under seven points for the second straight week.

The rumors of Jerry Jeudy being traded can help you in trade discussions. In theory, a Jeudy trade would increase Sutton’s target share. But Russell Wilson and this offense are still a mess. Sutton has "earned" 25% of targets that were not catchable and he’s far from a consistent option in your lineups. Sutton ranks 89th in WR efficiency and is beating man coverage at the 72nd-best rate — not ideal.

I’d trade him for someone like Tank Dell or Diontae Johnson if you can.

Trade Brian Robinson Jr. Away

He had a strong start to the season, taking advantage of good matchups against teams like the Broncos. But over the past few weeks, we haven’t seen big days from Robinson as Antonio Gibson has been more involved.

Over the past month, Gibson has played 48% of the snaps to just 45% for Robinson. Gibson isn’t earning much work, but he’s taking enough snaps from Robinson to affect his production. Robinson has seen just 12 opportunities per game the past four weeks compared to 20 per game the first two weeks of the season. If Robinson doesn’t score a TD, he’s likely not producing for you.

Robinson has a good matchup against the Giants next week and then a brutal stretch of games against four top-10 run defenses. Try to trade Robinson for someone like Nico Collins or DeVonta Smith.

Continue to trade for Tee Higgins

He was used as a decoy in Week 6, running just 56% of the routes. Higgins hasn’t produced in over a month now due to injury and is entering his bye week. The league manager in your league may be getting frustrated. Now is the time to send a trade offer with Joe Burrow seeming healthy. In three healthy games this season, Higgins averages a team-high 9.3 targets.

Sell high on Drake London

London has had two strong games in a row, fueled by 300-yard passing days by Desmond Ridder. But this isn’t likely to continue as Atlanta played from behind for the majority of the past two games. This team is built to run the ball and not rely on Desmond Ridder’s arm. This was evident after seeing Ridder throw three interceptions last week, including a game-losing interception in the end zone.

London ranks 66th in WR efficiency and based on his usage this season he’s expected to have scored the 36th-most WR points. This is fine, but not great.

The Falcons are projected to be in closer games in the next six weeks. Expect more running plays and less 40-pass-attempt games for Ridder. This is your chance to sell London for a player with more consistent volume like Diontae Johnson or Zay Flowers.