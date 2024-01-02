Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Full PPR

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 31: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

When fantasy managers playing for the title in Week 17 needed it most, Davante Adams delivered his second-best game of the season.

Adams went OFF to the tune of 21 targets, 13 catches, 126 yards and two touchdowns. This, just one week after he delivered a single catch for four yards.

Talk about a bounce back.

With the Raiders set to miss the playoffs, Adams could look at Week 18 as a chance to showcase what he could do for a new team in 2024.

Will he bring another big performance?? Check out and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 18:

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?