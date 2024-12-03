Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #15 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game at NRG Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Touchdown production is incredibly fluky. That's especially the case for a player like Tennessee Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who's scored eight times on just 20 catches this year. He stepped into a full-time role in the offense after the trade of DeAndre Hopkins, and since Week 8 (his first start for the Titans in 2024), he's been the WR13 in full-PPR scoring formats. Heck, he's scored in all but one of the last eight games — that's become increasingly more difficult to ignore or write off as a fluke.

Westbrook-Ikhine hasn't had more than five receptions in a single game all season, but given that he ranks second on the team in targets over the past six weeks (behind Calvin Ridley) while leading the team with five red-zone targets in that span (catching four of those five for a TD), there's some floor here.

This week, the Titans get a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars' leaky secondary, ranked fourth in PPR points allowed to WRs this year, which could be an intriguing spot for those in need of a flex play in Week 14 with six teams out on a bye.

Take a look at our team's Week 14 flex rankings for full-PPR scoring formats to find out where Westbrook-Ikhine stands along with other options for consideration:

