Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings (Full PPR)

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a touchdown pass in the back of the endzone during the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 34-14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Well, it took a while, but finally — FINALLY — Calvin Ridley delivered what fantasy managers had been waiting so long for. Ridley led the wide receiver leaderboard in full-PPR scoring in Week 11, dropping 31.10 points — his highest outing of the season since Week 1 when he scored 24.10.

Coincidentally, Ridley's best days this season (including Week 11) have come alongside Zay Jones being active, so here's to hoping for more weeks like this with his running mate healthy.

Check out Ridley and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 12:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?

