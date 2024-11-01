Fantasy Football Traffic Cop: Week 9 lineup advice

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) rushes the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Start-sit questions can be anxious for even the best fantasy managers. Here's a traffic-light report to help get you ready for Week 9.

✅ Green Light

WR Josh Downs at Vikings

Downs has been a separation king all year and the blitz-happy Vikings are vulnerable to the long pass. Every Downs manager (and Michael Pittman Jr. manager) was thrilled when Joe Flacco was given the starting QB job.

TE Travis Kelce vs. Buccaneers

He often brings a little bit of extra juice to the prime-time games, and the Tampa Bay defense is handing out tight end touchdowns like Halloween candy.

Saints offense at Panthers

Key players are healing up all over the place — especially QB Derek Carr and the offensive line — and the leaky Carolina offense can take a sad song and make it better. Chris Olave's buy-low window will slam shut Sunday.

RB James Cook vs. Dolphins

He had a field day (three touchdowns) in the last Miami meeting, and the Dolphins haven't fixed their front seven since (28th in run-defense DVOA).

QB Bo Nix at Ravens

He does something with his legs just about every week, and the injury-riddled Baltimore defense is getting torched on intermediate and deep routes.

🫤 Yellow Light

QB Caleb Williams at Cardinals

The matchup is favorable but Williams doesn't offer a sturdy fantasy floor yet. Last week's no-show against Washington was a stunner, and most of his indexed metrics are below league average.

RB J.K. Dobbins at Browns

He hit the ground running with two smash games, but he's been a turtle since (3.16 YPC, with a modest two touchdowns). The time to get the Browns was earlier in the year; they're a legitimate opponent going forward. If Dobbins returns fantasy value this week, it will have to be from significant volume.

WR Khalil Shakir vs. Dolphins

He's coming off a strong game, but the Buffalo receiver room has become crowded, and Miami's slot coverage has been good all year. This is not the time to go chasing last week's points.

QB Kyler Murray vs. Bears

He's been inconsistent all year, and now, he draws a Chicago pass defense that ranks sixth in DVOA. This game could have trouble reaching its 44.5 total.

🛑 Red Light

RB Javonte Williams at Ravens

It's easier to get the Baltimore defense through the air, and we have to be concerned that every regular rusher in the Denver offense, including Bo Nix, has been more successful than Williams this year. Sean Payton won't be afraid to tinker. Audric Estimé is worth a possible roster stash.

WR Diontae Johnson vs. Broncos

Fantasy managers wanted him to leave Carolina, but Baltimore's wide receiver room already had plenty of talent. I'm expecting a slow onboarding for Johnson, and there's no guarantee he acquires WR3 value the remainder of the season.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Commanders

Daniel Jones tends to struggle at home, and Robinson is probably the third-most talented receiver on a low-return passing game (Darius Slayton is coming on, and Malik Nabers flashes on the screen). Even in the best Robinson games, they seldom include a touchdown.